40-year-old TMC worker murdered in WB’s Naihati

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 01, 2025 12:31 PM IST

Kolkata: A 40-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was murdered on Friday at Naihati in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, said police.

Yadav, a local businessman, was known as a TMC party worker in the locality (AP)
Santosh Yadav, was dragged out of an auto-rickshaw and attacked by motorcycle borne assailants. “He was first hit with bricks on his head. The goons shot him after he fell down,” said a police officer.

Yadav was taken to the Naihati state general hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“We have registered a case. Investigation is going on. No one is arrested so far,” said an officer of Naihati police station.

Locals said that Yadav, a local businessman, was known as a TMC party worker in the locality.

“Yadav was returning home from work in an auto-rickshaw, when bike-borne assailants tried shooting him but missed. The goons then intercepted the auto and dragged him out. He was attacked with bricks. Later they fired three more rounds at close range and fled,” a local resident told media persons.

Police is investigating the case.

