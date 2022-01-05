41 Covid-19 infected passengers shifted from Cordelia cruise ship

Forty-one out of the 60 Covid-19 infected passengers on-board the Cordelia cruise ship have been shifted to isolation centres, hospitals, and hotels a day after it returned from Goa, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday. The remaining Covid-19 positive passengers were still on the ship.

The luxury cruise ship returned to Mumbai after it was sent back as the infected passengers refused to get admitted to a facility in Goa. All people on board were tested upon their return to Mumbai. A crew member first developed flu-like symptoms and was later found to be positive on the ship.

BMC medical officer Prajakta Amberkar said six of the crew members were hospitalised in Goa. The test reports of 1,800 plus passengers and crew members on board were awaited. The BMC on Wednesday said it collected their samples and the results were expected by Wednesday afternoon. It added the passengers will be allowed to disembark only after their reports arrive.

“Those who have mild symptoms have been shifted to hospitals and the remaining are staying at hotels at their own expenses,” said an official, who did not want to be named.

Shivadas Gurav, an assistant municipal commissioner, said only the passengers who test negative, will be allowed to leave the ship. “BMC officials present there will stamp them and they will have to follow a mandatory seven-day home quarantine. The positive patients will be shifted to isolation centres and hospitals for treatment.”