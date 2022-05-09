Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
43,000 Odisha students miss Class 10 exam. Govt asks officials to figure why
india news

43,000 Odisha students miss Class 10 exam. Govt asks officials to figure why

An Odisha government official said district education officers have been told to prepare school-wise reports to analyse why 43,000 class 10 students did not appear for the exam despite enrolling for it. Last year, only 4,412 students missed the exam
Odisha minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the state government waived the examination fee for matric students this year in view of the Covid situation (AFP File Photo)
Updated on May 09, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Monday asked all district education officers of the State how more than 43,000 students who enrolled for the annual high school certificate examination (Class 10) did not appear for the exam this year.

Though 5.71 lakh students filled up forms for the examination being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, around 5.3 lakh actually appeared for the exam which began on April 29 in 3,540 centres. After the last paper ended on Saturday, the government found that 43,489 candidates had not appeared. The absenteeism was more marked in districts such as Mayurbhanj and Bolangir that are counted among the state’s most backward.

“The absenteeism of thousands of candidates from the annual HSC exam this year is definitely a matter of concern. The DEOs have been asked to prepare a school-wise analysis of the reason for the absence of students from the exam. They have to submit a report on the school-wise analysis of absenteeism in their respective districts and update the same in the Google Form,” said Bishnupada Sethi, principal secretary of Odisha’s school and mass education department. Last year, only 4,412 students missed the exam.

Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said this year, the state government waived the examination fee for matric students in view of the Covid situation. “The studies of the students were severely affected due to Covid-19 pandemic. They may have dropped out of the examination due to lack of preparation,” said Dash.

Last year, a survey by an NGO found that a large number of Odisha children of the schoolgoing age ended up giving up education as they migrated with their parents during the second wave of the pandemic. The survey by NGO, Aide et Action, found that although some parents owned smartphones and were aware of online education, they could not afford to buy internet data packs to ensure continuous access to virtual classes.

