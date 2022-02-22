4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Ladakh on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The government's nodal agency for monitoring earthquakes said that the seismic event occurred at around 8.35am at a depth of 10km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 22-02-2022, 08:35:26 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India," the NSC wrote on Twitter.

No damage from the earthquake has been reported so far.

