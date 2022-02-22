Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh

The National Center for Seismology (NSC) said that the earthquake occurred at around 8.35am north-northwest of Kargil at a depth of 10km.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 10:31 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Ladakh on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The government's nodal agency for monitoring earthquakes said that the seismic event occurred at around 8.35am at a depth of 10km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 22-02-2022, 08:35:26 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India," the NSC wrote on Twitter.

No damage from the earthquake has been reported so far.

