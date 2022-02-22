Home / India News / 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh
india news

4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh

The National Center for Seismology (NSC) said that the earthquake occurred at around 8.35am north-northwest of Kargil at a depth of 10km.
The earthquake occurred at around 8.35am at a depth of 10km.
The earthquake occurred at around 8.35am at a depth of 10km.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 10:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Ladakh on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The government's nodal agency for monitoring earthquakes said that the seismic event occurred at around 8.35am at a depth of 10km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 22-02-2022, 08:35:26 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India," the NSC wrote on Twitter.

No damage from the earthquake has been reported so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out