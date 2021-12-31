44 more Omicron cases detected in Kerala, total 107

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala on Friday reported 44 Omicron cases taking total cases of new variant to 107, state health minister Veena George said.

Talking to newsmen in the state capital the minister said out of 107, 29 persons came from United Arab Emirates, 23 from the United Kingdom and others from different countries. Seven persons contracted the new variant through contact.

She said maximum number of cases were reported from Ernakulam 37 followed by Thiruvananthapuram district 26. One person also recovered from the infection she said adding all tests were held at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in the state capital.

The minister asked people to be vigilant and exercise utmost caution during the New Year and other festivities. “There is no need of any panic. But we have to be extremely careful. We have to be vigilant and follow Covid-appropriate behvavior,” she said. New cases were reported a day after the state announced night curfew for four days, Dec 30 to Jan 2. People close to the government said the curbs are likely to be extended if the state reports more such cases.

The state detected the first case of the new variant on Dec 7 and cases crossed 100 in less than a month. Experts said Omicron cases are likely to peak in the state in two months. The government said it has taken enough precautions to meet the exigency. The minister said the state will start vaccination to children below 18 from Jan 3 and all arrangements have been done in this regard.

At least 98 per cent of eligible population in the state received the first dose of vaccine and 77 per cent received both and experts said good vaccination rate will help contain the new threat of Omicron but they warned it is too early to lower guard.

