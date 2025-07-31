New Delhi, Out of more than 6.6 lakh public grievances received between April and July 24 this year, 4.47 lakh have been redressed, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. 4.47 lakh out of 6.6 lakh public grievances received in past four months redressed: Govt

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances conducts monthly review meetings with all the ministries/departments and states/UTs to ensure timely disposal of grievances, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, said in a written reply in the Upper House.

To independently assess citizen satisfaction, a feedback call centre has been made operational since July 2022, he said.

"In the period from 1.4.2025 to 24.7.2025, a total of 6,60,091 grievances pertaining to Central ministries/departments have been received in CPGRAMS, out of which 4,47,431 have been redressed within 30 days with an average grievance redressal time of 16 days," Singh said.

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System allows citizens to raise grievances against government departments online.

In another reply, the minister said 63,310 pension-related grievances were received, out of which 55,554 were resolved through the Centralised Pension Grievances Redress and Monitoring System portal so far in 2025 .

The rate of grievance redressal on the CPENGRAMS portal has come down from 35 days in January 2025 to 20 days in July 2025, reflecting timely and effective resolution of pensioners’ concerns across departments, Singh said.

The CPENGRAMS is an online platform developed with the objective of speedy redressal coupled with effective monitoring of pension-related grievances.

The grievances are either registered directly on the portal or registered by the department on behalf of the complainant after receiving details through e-mail, post or the toll free number, 1800-11-1960.

All ministries/departments with their subordinate units are linked to CPENGRAMS. The facility has been provided to help the complainants know about the status of their grievances registered on CPENGRAMS

"The government issued a policy circular for 'Effective Redressal of Pension Grievances' on 16.10.2024, which stipulates that the ministries/departments should strive to redress pension grievances within 21 days," Singh said.

The government organises thematic adalats, monthly inter-ministerial review meetings, and capacity building programmes for grievance redressal officers, and a special annual campaign for redressal of pension grievances as part of its measures for their timely and effective redressal across ministries/departments, the minister said.

Replying to a separate query, Singh said the 'Pension Adalat' is an instrument of administrative reforms of the government, which has adopted a citizen-centric approach.

It provides an additional forum for redressal of long pending pension-related grievances of Central government pensioners, thereby obviating the need to approach court/Central Administrative Tribunal , the minister said.

"In 13 Pension Adalats that have been held so far, out of 25,831 grievances, 18,481 have been disposed of, showing a healthy disposal rate of 72 per cent. In the last Pension Adalat held on 04.06.25, 415 cases were taken up and 325 cases were solved on the spot," Singh said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.