45 new Omicron cases detected in Kerala

Kerala on Sunday reported 45 new Omicron cases, highest single day tally since the first case of the new Covid variant was detected on December 7. Total Omicron cases went up to 152 in the state, said health minister Veena George.

Of the new cases nine persons came from high-risk countries and 32 came from the nations marked as low risk, the minister said in a statement, adding four contracted the infection locally. Among new cases 16 reported in Ernakulam followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 9 cases. Two days ago the state had logged 44 cases crossing the 100 mark.

The minister has called for heightened vigil in view of rising cases. “We have to be extremely careful in coming days. We have to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly. We have noticed people removing masks while talking and this should be discouraged,” the minister said, adding the state was well prepared with enough oxygen stock and beds.

The state detected the first case of the new variant on December 7 and cases crossed 100 in less than a month. Experts said Omicron cases are likely to peak in the state in two months. The government said it has taken enough precautions to meet the exigency. At least 98 per cent of eligible population in the state received the first dose of vaccine and 77 per cent received both and experts said good vaccination rate will help contain the new threat of Omicron but they warned it is too early to lower guard.

