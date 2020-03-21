4500 temples in Bihar told to shut down till March 31

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:31 IST

In a major development, the Bihar state board of religious trust on Saturday ordered the closure of around 4500 temples across the state till March 31, in an apparent bid to avoid congregation of devotees resulting in the possible spread of the coronavirus disease.

Following the order, the Mahavir Mandir at Patna Junction, one of the busiest temples in the state capital in terms of footfalls of devotees, has decided to close premises from Sunday morning till March 31.

In the order, all temple management associated with the trust, numbering close to 4500, have been asked not to organise events during the ‘Chaita Navratra’ and ‘Chaita Chhath’ (Hindu festivals) and keep the premises closed till March 31st.

The order says the Mahant or head priest are allowed to offer prayers as per rituals every day with a limited number of people. Patna DM, Kumar Ravi said the district administration had also issued an order banning the observance of ‘Chaita Chhath’ at the Ganga ghats and asked the devotees to perform the rituals at their homes.

Chairman of the Bihar state board of religious trust board Akhilesh Kumar Jain could not be contacted for his comment on this order, despite repeated calls.

Former chairman of the trust board and secretary of Mahavir Mandir trust, Patna Kishore Kunal said the order of the religious trust board had come a bit too early.

“In Mahavir Mandir, we have already taken large scale preventive measures and planned to take more steps to regulate the crowd during the coming festival. If a complete lockdown had been announced, such a step would have had more meaning,” he said, adding the temple would be closed for the general public from tomorrow morning.

Bihar is one of the few states to have not reported any positive cases so far, according to the health ministry website.