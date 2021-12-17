49% of parents want offline classes to shut if multiple Omicron cases are reported in a district: Survey

Reopening of schools for in-person classes has received mixed reactions from all quarters and rising cases of the Omicron variant has only made things worse. Yet, a survey of 9,694 parents from across India has revealed that 49% of them want authorities to shut physical classes only if multiple cases of Omicron are recorded in a particular district, while only 27% feel that schools need to shut down immediately.

“With many parents realising that Omicron could again shut in-person schools for several months, a high percentage of parents are keen that in-person learning is maximised till it comes to their district”, said Sachin Taparia, Founder, LocalCircles, a

community social media platform enabling citizens and small businesses to escalate issues for policy enforcement and interventions.

“With 5 times more transmissibility of Omicron, lack of outdoor air ventilation in most classes, the risk of spread in schools is real and therefore, school and district authorities must keep a close watch on the state of affairs and take timely decisions,” added Taparia.

The survey received 9,694 responses from parents residing across 332 districts of India. 61% of the participants were men while 39% were women.

These participants also include 1,557 parents from Maharashtra, who share different opinions. As per data revealed, nearly 63% of respondents in Maharashtra felt that in-person schools should shut down already due to rising cases, including 13% who felt such action should be taken by authorities even if a single case of Omicron is recorded even in nearby districts.

“The decision of school reopening was taken without majority consent of parents, and even schools who don’t want to take chances are currently being forced to do so. While we know that the growth of children is best when in school but we cannot have this at the cost of our children’s health and lives,” said Ranjana De, parent and member of a parent association in Mumbai.