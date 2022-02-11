5 IIM-B faculty writes to NCW on ‘persecution’ of women over hijab

Five faculty members from the Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru (IIM-B) on Friday wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson seeking action against the “growing persecution of hijab-wearing women in Karnataka’s educational institutions.”

IIM-B has not officially commented on the stand of some of its faculty.

“We urge the NCW to exercise its powers and take suo moto cognisance of reports of intimidation of female Muslim students based on religious attire,” the faculty members said in their letter.

“Women across all religions face patriarchal restrictions of one kind or the other. Certainly, we cannot condone such practices and we must work with men, women, and religious leaders to bring about a change but to single out one religious practice is not acceptable,” the statement read.

Members of several other groups and sections like Feminist, Democratic Organisations and Individuals have given a statement on targeting and exclusion of Hijab wearing Muslim women students on Thursday.

“The ban on hijabs in classrooms and campuses, which has begun in coastal Karnataka and threatens to spread to other states, is a hate crime. The Hindu supremacists lynch/segregate/boycott Muslims on various pretexts - beef, Muslims’ collective prayers, azaan, the skullcap, Urdu language. Hijab is only the latest pretext to impose apartheid on and attack Muslim women, following on the heels of Hindu supremacists holding multiple “online auctions” of Muslim women and making speeches calling for their sexual and reproductive enslavement,” they said in a statement.

Around 184 students from Azim Premji University have issued a statement of solidarity.

The hijab controversy erupted in December, last year, when eight Muslim girls at the Government Pre-University college in Udupi alleged that they were denied entry to classrooms after they started wearing headscarves.The protest soon spread to other parts of the state and country.

A three-judge bench, headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasti on Thursday had directed that schools and colleges be reopened but denied any interim relief for the protesting students.

“In the above circumstances, we request the state government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders,” the court order stated.

The forum Justice, Harmony and Solidarity on Friday released a statement saying that Karnataka has “experienced a surge in hate crimes” since July last year.

“Karnataka has experienced a shocking surge in hate speech, hate crimes and mob violence over the past few months. These attacks have been mainly targeted at Muslim and Christian communities. Educational institutions have, unfortunately, become the latest centres of violence, with Muslim women’s right to observe their religious practice of wearing a hijab suddenly facing violent opposition,” read the statement.

“These events are tearing apart the multicultural and syncretic fabric of Karnataka. Sangh leaders have been caught on camera distributing saffron shawls and telling students not to worry about what the authorities will say. It is clear that they are attempting to radicalize the poor students especially from Dalit, Bahujan communities. These students who have historically been denied education are now being radicalized and being used by the Sangh to spread their communal poison. Their actions will jeopardize the future of Dalit, Bahujan, Adivasi and other minority communities,” the forum added.