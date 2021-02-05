5 including 2 women held for extortion bid of ₹50 lakh from Kumaon jeweller
- According to the police, a phone call was made from Sitarganj jail by a caller who is serving life imprisonment.
The Nainital police claimed to have solved a case on Friday in which ₹50 lakh was demanded from a woman jeweller in Haldwani in an extortion bid, police said.
Preeti Priyadarshani, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Nainital said, “Five people including two women have been arrested in an extortion case. A call was made from the central jail so we will seek remand of the prime accused shortly.”
Reeta Khandelwal of Jai Guru Jewellers of Haldwani had lodged a complaint with Haldwani police station on Monday that a caller had demanded ₹50-lakh from her. He introduced himself as Dallu and threatened her of dire consequences if his demand was not fulfilled, she added.
The SSP said the caller’s number was put under surveillance and the number was tracked to the central jail of Sitarganj but it was registered in the name of Durga Prasad of Rudrapur who sells socks as a vendor in the main market. When he was questioned, he revealed that he never used the SIM of the number.
He also revealed that two men Mahendra Gangwar and Narendra Gangwar who sell SIMs near his shop took the relevant documents to revive his old SIM.
Later, it came to light that Mahendra and Narendra handed over the revived SIM to their friend Deepak Rathore whose brother Rahul has been serving life imprisonment in central jail of Sitarganj, said the SSP.
Earlier, Rahul who was in jail had planned to demand money from the rich to enhance his dominance in crime in the area. To implement the plan, he shared his thoughts with his friends Ankita and Anjali and asked them to arrange a fake SIM. Both used to visit the jail frequently to meet him, the SSP said.
Ankita and Anjali contacted Rahul’s brother Deepak and revealed Rahul’s plan. Deepak arranged a SIM through his friends Mahendra and Narendra and handed it over to Ankita. Ankita later gave the SIM to Rahul in jail.
Deepak Rathore and Mahendra of Khera colony Rudrapur, Narendra of Rampur, Ankita of Azamgarh and Anjali of Agra (UP), have all been arrested. All of them have been booked under IPC Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 120B (whoever is a party to criminal conspiracy).
