Home / India News / 5 injured as terrorist hurl grenade on army vehicle in J-K’s Baramulla

5 injured as terrorist hurl grenade on army vehicle in J-K’s Baramulla

According to a senior police official, five people were injured after an unidentified person hurled a grenade from the old building hospital on an army convoy at Azadganj bridge, which missed the target and instead exploded on the road.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 15:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security personnel stand guard near the encounter site in Baramulla.
Security personnel stand guard near the encounter site in Baramulla. (AN)
         

At least five people were injured on Monday after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a vehicle of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, officials said.

According to a senior police official, five people were injured after an unidentified person hurled a grenade from the old building hospital on an army convoy at Azadganj bridge, which missed the target and instead exploded on the road.

“Out of the five, two are seriously injured and have been shifted to Srinagar hospital. The other injured are being treated at a local hospital,” the official said.

Soon after the grenade explosion, police cordoned off the area. The Baramulla market where the explosion took place, had opened after a six-day local lockdown which ended on Sunday night.

This is the second such incident in 24 hours as terrorists had on Sunday hurled a grenade towards the Warpora police post in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.

