5 more Omicron cases take Karnataka tally to 19

Five more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 19, the health department said.

The newly infected include a 54-year-old man from Dharwad, a 20-year-old woman from Shivamogga, an 82-year-old man from Udupi, a 73-year-old woman from Udupi and a 19-year-old woman from Mangaluru, according to a tweet by Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Monday morning.

So far, cases of the new variant have been reported in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Udupi and Shivamogga districts. Many among those infected are double vaccinated with no travel history. However, all have either mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, health officials said.

In all the five cases detected on Monday, authorities have not been able to identify travel or transmission history of the patients.

The cases from Udupi and Mangaluru were part of the clusters sent for genomic sequencing, which confirmed the presence of Omicron. In the Udupi cluster, an 11-year-old boy tested positive in the last week of November following which four primary contacts were tested of whom three turned Covid positive and their samples were sent for genomic sequencing, said officials of the health department.

The Dharwad woman who has been the first case of Omicron in the district tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5 and was treated in home isolation. She has been relieved from symptoms at present, as per the health department’s statement. She had four primary contacts and 133 secondary contacts who all underwent Covid testing and have tested negative.

The Shivamoga patient tested positive on December 6. Total 218 contacts have undergone testing of whom 26 have been found positive for Covid-19. The sequencing results of these patients are awaited.

Meanwhile, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Monday tweeted that first dose coverage in the state has reached 96.26%, which is the highest in the country. He said 73% of the state population has received double vaccination.

On December 2, the first cases of Omicron were reported from Karnataka in a South Africa national and a doctor from Bengaluru. According to a bulletin issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the number of containment zones in Bengaluru has crossed 100 and now stands at 106. The data shows that Bommanahalli has 39 containment zones, Bengaluru South has 24, Mahadevapura 12, Bengaluru East 10, Bengaluru West eight, Yelahanka seven, RR Nagar four and Dasarahalli two. The positivity rate over the past 7 days has been 0.41%.