Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 5 Nellore pilgrims flung into stream after truck rams auto rickshaw on bridge, missing
india news

5 Nellore pilgrims flung into stream after truck rams auto rickshaw on bridge, missing

The road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district took place at Sangem village at around 9.30pm when around 12 pilgrims were travelling in an auto rickshaw from Atmakur town to the village for prayers at the famous Lord Shiva temple
The five pilgrims, part of a group of 12, could not be located by villagers who helped the other seven out of the stream in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:12 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

HYDERABAD: Five pilgrims are missing after a speeding truck rammed an auto rickshaw they were travelling in, throwing the vehicle into a stream in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Thursday night, the police said.

The accident took place at Sangem village at around 9.30pm when around 12 pilgrims were travelling in an auto rickshaw from Atmakur town to the village for prayers at the famous Lord Siva temple and an overnight stay in the temple premises.

“As the auto rickshaw was passing on a bridge on Beera Peru stream, a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed it. As a result, the auto rickshaw flung in the air and fell into the stream. Since the stream was in full flow due to recent heavy rains, the pilgrims appear to have been washed away,” a police constable involved in rescue operations told the local reporters.

Local villagers rescued seven people. “Others were washed away in the swirling waters of the stream. Since it is late at night, the search operation is becoming difficult,” a police officer said.

RELATED STORIES

The rescued pilgrims were immediately shifted to the government hospital at Atmakur. “Among them, the condition of a girl is critical,” the police said.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP