5 of Thane family die after car skids off Sikkim road, falls into 500-feet gorge

Police said the Thane family including children were on vacation and were travelling to Lachung when the accident took place
The accident took place 13 km short of their destination, Lachung, on Saturday night. The tourists from Maharashtra were travelling in a group of three cars (Twitter/ILoveSiliguri)
Published on May 29, 2022 06:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Siliguri: Five members of a family from Maharashtra’s Thane died in a road accident in Sikkim on Saturday night, official said. Three of the victims were minors aged between 10 and 14.

The tourists died when their car skidded off the road at Khedum Bhir, around 13 km from the popular tourist destination of Lachung in North Sikkim, and fell into a 500-feet gorge.

The tourists were going to Lachung, officials said. The bodies were recovered on Sunday by the Sikkim police, army personnel and staff from local hotels.

The deceased have been identified by the police as Suresh Punamiya (38), his wife Toral Punamiya (37), their daughter Devanshi (10), son Hiral (14), Jayam Parmar (13), a relative, and the driver, Somi Biswakarma.

LB Chettri, sub-divisional police officer of Chungthang, said: “The accident took place between 8 and 8.30 pm on Saturday. One of the three vehicles in which a group of tourists from Maharashtra were travelling fell off the road.”

Sunday, May 29, 2022
