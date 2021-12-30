5 SP workers held for bid to disrupt PM

Five youth activists of the Samajwadi Party were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to instigate violence and disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kanpur on December 28.

The SP has expelled all five workers, who are sitting and former office bearers of its youth brigade, from the party.

The BJP, meanwhile, launched an attack on the SP, saying such incidents are aimed at creating fear and communal divide among people ahead of assembly polls.

Station house officer (Naubasta) Amit Kumar Bhadana said that he was informed about a purported video showing over 10 youths raising slogans against the BJP government and burning effigies of Modi. They tried to disrupt law and order and also vandalised a car sporting a BJP flag, he added.