Home / India News / 5 SP workers held for bid to disrupt PM
india news

5 SP workers held for bid to disrupt PM

The Samajwadi Party has expelled all five workers, who are sitting and former office bearers of its youth brigade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kanpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kanpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 03:34 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Five youth activists of the Samajwadi Party were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to instigate violence and disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kanpur on December 28.

Also Read | BJP accuses SP of trying to incite violence during Modi’s Kanpur rally

The SP has expelled all five workers, who are sitting and former office bearers of its youth brigade, from the party.

The BJP, meanwhile, launched an attack on the SP, saying such incidents are aimed at creating fear and communal divide among people ahead of assembly polls.

Station house officer (Naubasta) Amit Kumar Bhadana said that he was informed about a purported video showing over 10 youths raising slogans against the BJP government and burning effigies of Modi. They tried to disrupt law and order and also vandalised a car sporting a BJP flag, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi samajwadi party
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out