5 tribals die in Andhra Pradesh after drinking poisoned toddy

Five tribals died after consuming of toddy reportedly laced with poison in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Chedala Sugreevu (65), Vemula Lova Raju (25), Pothuru Ganga Raju (35), Busari Sanyasi Rao (50) and Kude Yesu Babu (23) – all from Lododdi village of Rajavommangi block.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though initially it was believed that the tribal men died of consuming adulterated toddy, preliminary investigation revealed that the toddy they had consumed was laced with poison.

“We are investigating whether somebody intentionally mixed poison in the toddy in the pots tied to the palm trees or whether it was contaminated by venom spit by any poisonous snake creeping on the trees,” Rampachodavaram additional superintendent of police Krishna Kant Patel told HT.

Patel said the five tribal men consumed toddy drawn from two palm trees in the morning and within minutes, they fell unconscious. Other villagers noticed froth oozing out of their mouths and immediately shifted them to Jaddangi primary health centre, where the doctors gave them first aid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Later, when they were being shifted to Yeleswaram community health centre, two tribes – Sugreevu and Lovaraju – succumbed. The three others were immediately taken to the government general hospital at Kakinada district headquarters. While two of them died on the spot, Yesu Babu died in the Kakinada hospital while undergoing treatment in the afternoon,” Patel said.

A case of suspicious death was registered at Jaddangi police station. “We have sent the samples of toddy to the lab in Kakinada for examination. Further investigation is on,” the Patel added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON