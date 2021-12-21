5 wanted Maoists left in Karnataka after latest surrender

Wanted Maoist from Karnataka Hosagere Prabha surrendered before the Tamil Nadu police on Sunday, senior officers said on Monday.

Prabha, who hails from Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka, was a senior state committee member of the CPI (Maoist), a banned organisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to the media, deputy inspector general of police (Vellore Range) AG Babu said that Prabha came forward to surrender after her husband BG Krishnamurthy, who was in charge of the special zonal committee for the Western Ghats region and the Karnataka state unit of the CPI (Maoist), was arrested by the Kerala police on November 9. Following Prabha’s surrender, the number of known Maoists in Karnataka has dropped to five, the police said.

In 2010, it was rumoured that Prabha was killed in an encounter with the police. “The rumour began after an elder from her village received a call claiming that she was killed. Following that, many from her village paid their last tributes at her house. However, Karnataka police didn’t remove her from the list of known Maoists in the state since a body was not recovered,” said a Chikkamagaluru police official, who didn’t want to be named. Several years later, police found out that she was active in Kerala, the official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, Prabha, along with her husband Krishnamurthy, was a key leader of the Karnataka Maoist movement.

Krishnamurthy hailed from Bukkadibail in Sringeri taluk, graduated from JCBM college, Sringeri, and completed his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Shivamogga. During his college days, he was inspired by the Maoist movement in the state.

In 2000, when the anti-Kudremukh National Park struggle was at its peak, the couple joined the Maoist outfit, said police. Prabha went underground in 2006 and since then, worked for the CPI (Maoist) in the Western Ghats region. She also went by the names Nethira, Vindu and Madhu, the police added.

Prabha and Murthy shifted their activity to Kerala. Prabha currently faces over 40 cases in Karnataka, including vandalizing shops at Tallur and torching a bus in Chikkamagaluru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government had declared a reward of ₹5 lakh for those providing concrete information about her, a senior official said.

The state continues to make large investments in the anti-Maoist force, even though there hasn’t been a serious encounter between the Maoists and forces. Karnataka is also not part of the ministry of home affairs’ list of Maoist-affected states.

The state government spends over ₹7 crores a year and has deployed 500 policemen to track a non-existent threat, according to official data. According to the intelligence department, even those known Maoists have moved on to Kerala.

The two latest deaths associated with the ANF (Anti-Naxal Force) are of a constable dying in friendly fire, and a civilian killed by the ANF in a case of mistaken identity. Even though there is an opinion within the department to reduce the allocation to the force, it continues to remain a white elephant in the state police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since 2010, the government inducted 1,127 officers of the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank and above while it hired a combined 1,540 head constables and constables. However, of these, the ANF has now relieved 2,263 staff, leaving the unit with 578 members, according to government data.

Karnataka police chief DG & IGP Praveen Sood said that even though the number of Maoists is low, the force remains an important part. “Yes, we have a handful of the Maoists in the state. But it is important to understand that the job of these units is not to hunt the Maoists but to deny them territory,” said Sood.

“We are aware that our neighbours have a Maoist problem, and parts of Kerala make a red corridor that connects these states. So, we have to conduct area denial operations to ensure Maoists are not allowed to operate in these areas. We need large manpower to cover these large areas,” said Sood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}