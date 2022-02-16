Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
50 injured in Odisha rural poll violence
india news

In Nihalprasad village under Gondia block in Dhenkanal district, unidentified miscreants attacked and injured a presiding officer, Purnachandra Roul, before running away with the ballot box.
At Rudrapur gram panchayat in Jajpur district a clash between two groups left five people injured. (HT File)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar

At least 50 people, including four journalists were injured on Wednesday in separate incidents across the state, marking the start of the five-phase rural polls here, said a police official, pleading anonymity.

In Tichhini village under Krushnaprasad block of Puri district, at least 40 persons were injured after they were attacked at booths in Alanda gram panchayat. Out of the 40, 17 are said to be critical, said the police.In Badala gram panchayat under Kanas block of the same district, four journalists from local TV channels were allegedly attacked, said police.

At Rudrapur gram panchayat in Jajpur district a clash between two groups left five people injured. In Salipur area of Cuttack district, unidentified miscreants threw crude bombs at the house of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Dilip Dash, who is fighting the panchayat polls in Salepur area. Dash’s wife suffered injuries during the incident, said the police.

BJP MLA from Brahmagiri, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra complained to state election commission (SEC) against the ruling BJD. “The ruling party is terrified of performing badly in the panchayat polls. So, there goons have unleased violence,” he alleged. However, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said BJP was responsible for most of the poll violence.

SEC commissioner AP Padhi said “We have called for reports from the collectors of Puri, Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts and asked the DGP to take action.”

