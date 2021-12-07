50 students of medical college in Telangana tested Covid positive in past 3 days

As many as 50 students of a private medical college in Telangana’s Karimnagar district tested positive for Covid-19 in the past three days, a week after they attended the annual day celebrations of the college, even as the state reported 195 positive cases and one death on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far, there has not been a single case of Omicron variant among the international passengers arriving in Hyderabad from identified high-risk countries.

“As many as 1,805 passengers have arrived in Hyderabad from high-risk countries in the last five days, including 535 passengers on Monday. Of them only 13 passengers tested positive for Covid-19 and their samples had been sent for genome sequencing. It was revealed that none of them had Omicron variant,” director of medical and health G Srinivas Rao said.

However, the sudden spurt of 50 Covid-19 positive cases in Karimnagar medical college caused a concern in the medical and health department.

Karimnagar district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr Juveria told HT that several students of Chelmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences at Bommakal village on the suburbs of Karimnagar town, had undergone tests for Covid-19 after they reported symptoms of the infection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As per the reports received by the district medical and health department, as many as 50 students tested positive for the virus as on Monday evening. A medical camp was conducted for nearly 1,000 students for the last three days and their test results are awaited, as the staff at the labs are functioning on shifts,” Dr Juveria said.

The medical college had held its annual day function on November 28 and the mass gathering might have led to the spread of the disease, she said. “We came to know only after the students with symptoms underwent tests voluntarily,” the DMHO said.

Soon after the reports of the students testing positive, the college authorities had suspended classes and shut down the campus. “There is nothing to panic. All our medicos are in normal condition with mild symptoms and are in home isolation,” medical college chairman Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao told reporters in Karimnagar in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He refuted the theory that the infection might have spread due to mass gathering at the annual day function as all of them followed the Covid-19 precautions. “We have a multi-speciality hospital attached to our college and several patients come there regularly. The virus might have spread from some of the patients,” Rao said.

Following the sudden spurt in Covid-19 positive cases at the medical college, district collector RV Karnan, police commissioner V Satyanarayana and other top medical officials visited the premises and reviewed the situation. They enquired about the facilities available for the treatment of the positive cases.