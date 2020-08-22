51 eco-friendly Ganesh idols gifted to devotees facing financial woes in Mumbai

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:47 IST

A Mumbai-based group and Ghatkopar mandal have offered 51 eco-friendly Ganesha idols made from clay, turmeric and vermillion, free of cost to devotees facing financial difficulties, salary cuts or job losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of Malhar Foundation and Deepak Baba Hande Mitra Mandal Ghatkopar have also developed an artificial immersion pond with support from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, the umbrella body of Ganesh mandals, for the immersion of each of the 51 idols.

“By bearing the cost for each idol—up to Rs 1600-- our intention is to ensure that devotees are not troubled during this difficult period. This way we are providing our services during this auspicious festival by helping others. We are providing flower offerings and other puja material also with the idols with no cost. Additionally, we have also provided washable masks to all family members,” said Pratik Jadhav, one of the organisers from Malhar Foundation.

Also Read: Coimbatore NGO creates eco-friendly Ganesha idols with seeds inside

An Andheri resident, who lost her job during the Covid lockdown said, “We had planned not to celebrate the festival at all this year until we were approached by members of Malhar. They did not treat us with pity. Their only intention was that we must not sacrifice the happiness this one time of the year and complete the objective of preserving our culture and traditions.”

Jadhav added that all instructions and guidance have been provided to citizens for making their way to the pond on all immersion days. “They need to wear masks and follow mandatory social distancing protocol,” he said.

MPCB officials said the effort is in line with their awareness campaign to ensure the city celebrates an eco-friendly festival. “This initiative aims to celebrate Ganeshotsav in an environmentally friendly manner with due respect to Ganesha devotees as well as to the environment,” said Sanjay Bhuskute, public relations officer, MPCB.