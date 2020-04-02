e-paper
52-year-old dies of Covid-19 in Gujarat's Vadodara, had travel history to Sri Lanka

52-year-old dies of Covid-19 in Gujarat’s Vadodara, had travel history to Sri Lanka

With 13 new cases, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Gujarat rose to 87 on Wednesday.

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 10:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Municipal workers spray disinfectant on the houses to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Surat on Wednesday.
Municipal workers spray disinfectant on the houses to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Surat on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
         

A 52-year-old person who had tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19 patient died in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Thursday morning.

Vadodara district collector S Agarwal said that the person had a history of travel to Sri Lanka and was admitted to SSG Hospital on March 19. “Four members of his family have also tested positive for the virus and are undergoing treatment,” said Agarwal.

With 13 new cases, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Gujarat rose to 87 on Wednesday, a senior health department official said. Out of these, 66 people are stable while three are on ventilator support.

“On Wednesday, 13 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state - eight from Ahmedabad, two from Porbandar and Surat each, and one from Panchmahal district,” Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

A 57-year-old Covid-19 patient was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after recovery, taking the count of such patients to seven.

The number of locally transmitted cases rose to 46, while the number of patients with history of travel abroad went up to 33.

Till now, 1,726 samples have been tested in Gujarat, of which 87 have been found to be COVID-19 positive, 1,628 turned negative, while the results of 11 others are awaited, Ravi told reporters.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths.

