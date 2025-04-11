53-year-old property dealer shot dead inside SUV in west Delhi: Police

New Delhi: A 53-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead inside his SUV by at least two assailants, who were in a Maruti Dzire car in the Paschim Vihar locality of west Delhi, on Friday morning, police said. Dral had sustained four to five bullet injuries, said a senior police officer (For Representation)

The deceased, Raj Kumar Dral, was on his way to a local gym when the assailants fired multiple rounds at his Toyota Fortuner. Dral sustained four to five bullet injuries, said a senior police officer, adding that he was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“At 7.15 am, the police control room received a call regarding multiple rounds being fired at a vehicle in front of SBI Colony in Paschim Vihar. A police team reached the spot. The injured was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The crime scene investigation team and forensic experts have been called to the location. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated,” said deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Sachin Sharma.

Dral, originally from Tikri Village in Gurugram, was living in Paschim Vihar with his family, the officer added.

A case of murder was registered at the Paschim Vihar police station, a police officer familiar with the matter said. “Police are investigating the case from multiple angles, including personal enmity, business rivalry, and extortion,” he said.

“We have spoken with his family members and asked whether he had received any extortion calls or threats. The family denied being aware of any such attempts. Efforts are being made to ascertain the exact motive behind Dral’s murder,” the officer added.