Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

53-year-old property dealer shot dead inside SUV in west Delhi: Police

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Apr 11, 2025 12:04 PM IST

The deceased, Raj Kumar Dral, was on his way to a local gym when the assailants fired multiple rounds at his Toyota Fortuner. Dral sustained four to five bullet injuries

New Delhi: A 53-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead inside his SUV by at least two assailants, who were in a Maruti Dzire car in the Paschim Vihar locality of west Delhi, on Friday morning, police said.

Dral had sustained four to five bullet injuries, said a senior police officer (For Representation)
Dral had sustained four to five bullet injuries, said a senior police officer (For Representation)

The deceased, Raj Kumar Dral, was on his way to a local gym when the assailants fired multiple rounds at his Toyota Fortuner. Dral sustained four to five bullet injuries, said a senior police officer, adding that he was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“At 7.15 am, the police control room received a call regarding multiple rounds being fired at a vehicle in front of SBI Colony in Paschim Vihar. A police team reached the spot. The injured was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The crime scene investigation team and forensic experts have been called to the location. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated,” said deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Sachin Sharma.

Also read: Petrol pump manager shot dead for refusing petrol in bottle in U.P.’s Bulandshahr

Dral, originally from Tikri Village in Gurugram, was living in Paschim Vihar with his family, the officer added.

A case of murder was registered at the Paschim Vihar police station, a police officer familiar with the matter said. “Police are investigating the case from multiple angles, including personal enmity, business rivalry, and extortion,” he said.

“We have spoken with his family members and asked whether he had received any extortion calls or threats. The family denied being aware of any such attempts. Efforts are being made to ascertain the exact motive behind Dral’s murder,” the officer added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 53-year-old property dealer shot dead inside SUV in west Delhi: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On