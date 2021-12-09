57 dogs’ death in IIT-M due to lack of hygiene: Tamil Nadu tells Madras high court

The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras high court that 57 dogs have died on the IIT-Madras campus since last September and the deaths could have been avoided if proper sanitation and hygiene was maintained.

Making a submission to the high court on Tuesday during an on-going case, the state described the situation as alarming. A government team inspected the premises after the People for Cattle in India moved the court alleging ill-treatment of dogs on the campus.

Taking note of the submissions, the first bench of acting chief justice MN Bhandari and justice PD Audikesavalu said the issue has to be resolved and posted the matter to be heard on December 9.

IIT-M has been keeping stray dogs in shelters on campus. A team comprising officials from the Tamil Nadu animal husbandry department, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) and the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) inspected the shelters on November 29 and 30. The committee studied the management and health of the 62 dogs in these shelters present during their inspection.

The state government’s report says that IIT-M has refused to give details of 34 individuals who have adopted dogs from the shelter. They pursued death records that showed 57 dogs had died from the day of the inception of the shelters -- September 2020 until the past 13 months. “The committee feels that (the) NGO (assigned as caretakers for the dogs) had failed to take care of the welfare of dogs,” the state’s report read.

The committee says that from the treatment register they found “major clinical conditions” such as wounds, respiratory diseases and helminthiasis.

“These conditions directly point to the poor sanitation and hygiene within the shelters,” the report said. They added that cracks on the shelter’s flood also shows poor management. “A few dogs have overgrown nails and some dogs had lacerations on the body which shows poor management of dogs,” the report added. The state recommended that dogs be released from the shelters and enlarged with the IIT-M campus.

IIT-M did not comment on the issue despite repeated attempts.