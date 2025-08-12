Dimapur, The 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy on Tuesday reiterated its stand of non-participation in Nagaland government programmes, including the Independence Day celebrations, and issued a detailed guideline for its members. 5-tribe body firm on staying away from govt programmes, issues directive on I-Day celebrations

In a statement, CoRRP convenor Tesinlo Semy said non-participation will continue until the state government meets its demands.

The CoRRP is demanding the removal of civil society organisation members from the reservation review commission, ensuring that its tenure does not extend beyond six months, and suspending the Backwards Tribe Reservation Policy if the outcome is to be linked with the census.

The guidelines were sent to the presidents and chairmen of the apex bodies of Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma and Sumi tribes.

CoRRP asked the five apex bodies to direct their frontal organisations and sub-units across Kohima, Mokokchung, Wokha, Tseminyu, Zunheboto, Dimapur, Chümoukedima, and Niuland districts to strictly follow the directives.

It urged the public to voluntarily abstain from attending official events on Independence Day.

It also directed that the cultural troupes of the five tribes should not participate in any way, and instructed student bodies to ensure schools and colleges do not compel students to participate in functions outside their campuses.

CoRRP emphasised that the non-participation should be carried out "peacefully and without confrontation".

The state government on August 6 announced the composition of a seven-member commission to review the reservation policy of the state. The commission included representatives from the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' organisation, Central Nagaland Tribes Council and Tenyimi Union Nagaland.

The push for a review of Nagaland's reservation policy intensified after the five tribal apex bodies under the banner of CoRRP submitted a joint memorandum to the state government recently.

They argued that the policy, which has been in place since 1977, no longer reflects the current socio-economic realities of the various communities in the state.

