e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 6.4mn may have had Covid-19 by May

6.4mn may have had Covid-19 by May

The country’s current case load is close to 4.6 million, hinting at inadequate testing for the disease, experts said.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 02:44 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
         

An estimated 6.4 million people were infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid -19) in India by early May, show the findings of the first national serosurvey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“Population-weighted seroprevalence after adjusting for test performance was 0.73 per cent... Males, living in urban slums and occupation with high risk of exposure to potentially infected persons were associated with seropositivity. A cumulative 6,468,388… adult infections were estimated in India by the early May,” said the findings published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).

However, till May-end the country’s official caseload was about 200,000, which is roughly 3% of the estimated cases found in the survey. The country’s current case load is close to 4.6 million, hinting at inadequate testing for the disease, experts said.

“That has always been the concern that testing was not adequate as India was largely testing symptomatic cases and asymptomatic positives is a huge number that may have been missed. It was important to cast the net wide, more so for asymptomatic people. It only boils down to the fact that we need to increase our testing,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, ICMR.

As part of the community-based survey, which was held from May 11 to June 20, a total of 30,283 households were visited and 28,000 individuals were enrolled for the study across 21 states. According to the survey, those between the age group of 18-45 years were the worst-affected with 43.3% of them having developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Those with a past infection between 46 and 60 years of age comprised 39.5% of the sampled individuals.

“The results, however, appear to be more correct to the ground reality at that point in time, and it is a huge number” said Dr Kant.

The published literature indicates that the IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 infection start appearing by the end of the first week after symptom onset and most cases are IgG positive by the end of second week, according to the researchers.

tags
top news
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
House panel backs e-courts
House panel backs e-courts
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In