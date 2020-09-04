6 cobras among 12 snakes rescued near Nainital in Uttarakhand

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:09 IST

Uttarakhand forest department on Thursday rescued 12 snakes, including six cobras, from Haldwani area of Nainital district, said forest officials.

A copper-headed trinket snake, Forsten’s cat snake, Russell’s Viper, two rat snakes and a Python, were also among those rescued.

These snakes were rescued by forest officials from different villages of Haldwani in Nainital district on Thursday.

Kundan Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO) Haldwani forest division, said, “People from different villagers spotted these snakes and informed the forest department.”

“Quick Response Team (QRT) of Haldwani forest division immediately rushed to these spots and rescued the snakes,” he said.

Due to the ongoing monsoon season, snakes are being spotted in and around residential areas in the state. In the last week of August, state forest department officials rescued a 15.4 feet long King Cobra snake from Jamunwala area in Dehradun, claiming it to be the largest King Cobra they had ever rescued in the district so far.