Six people have been arrested and sent to 14 days of judicial custody for allegedly assaulting a 38-year-old woman for her allegedly having relation with a man in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district, police said on Monday. 6 held for assaulting 38-year-old woman in Davanagere: Police

Channagiri SHO M Gangadhar said that the incident occurred on April 9, when the woman, who was married and was visiting her relatives in Tavarekere village, was seen in the company of a man identified as Fayyaz. “Their presence together reportedly drew the attention of one of her relative’s husband, who raised concerns with local mosque leaders. He alleged her to be having illicit relation with Fayyaz,” he said.

“A group of eight-ten people arrived armed with ropes, sticks, and iron pipes. They launched an attack on the woman and Fayyaz, with one of them even attempting to hurl a stone at the couple,” he told HT. He further said that the police came to know about the incident after a video of the alleged incident went viral.

“A team met the woman to urge her to file a complaint against the accused. She finally filed a complaint against six people, whom she knew among the attackers, on Sunday on the basis of which a case was registered,” he said.

“Six men — Mohammad Nayyaz (32), Mohammad Ghaus Peer (45), Chand Peer (35), Inayit Ullah (51), Dastagir (24), and Rasool TR (42) — were arrested in connection with the assault. They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman. They were produced before the Kalasa JMFC court and remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody on Sunday,” the officer said.

He added that further investigation is underway to determine if more people were involved or if the assault was premeditated.