Uttarkashi , A helicopter on its way to the Gangotri temple crashed near Gangnani in Uttarkashi district on Thursday, killing six people, including the pilot, and leaving a man seriously injured, officials said. 6 killed as helicopter on way to Gangotri temple crashes

Barring the pilot, who hailed from Gujarat's Vadodara, the five other deceased were women.

The lone survivor of the crash was Maktur Bhaskar , a resident of Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh, Uttarkashi's Superintendent of Police Sarita Dobhal said.

Bhaskar, who sustained serious injuries, was brought in an air ambulance from the crash site to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences , Rishikesh for treatment. His wife, Vedanti , was also among the dead.

The helicopter of a private company, with seven people on board, crashed over the Rishikesh-Gangotri national highway at around 8:45 am and fell into a gorge about 200-250 metres deep, the State Disaster Response Force said.

The helicopter had left the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun for the Kharsali helipad. It was on its way to Gangotri from there when it crashed, an official said.

District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht said six people died on the spot. One of the passengers on the helicopter M Bhaskar from Andhra Pradesh was seriously injured in the crash and was airlifted to the AIIMS, Rishikesh, the DM added.

Three on board the helicopter were from Mumbai, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each was from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Those killed were identified as Kala Chandrakant Soni , Vijaya Lakshmi Reddy , Ruchi Agrawal , Radha Agrawal , Vedanti and Captain Robin Singh , the pilot.

The SP said it took hours to extract the bodies from the remains of the helicopter, pull those out of the gorge and up to the road. The bodies were sent to the Uttarkashi district hospital for post mortem.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

The administration has been instructed to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident, he said, adding that he is constantly in touch with officials and monitoring the situation.

Officials said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will probe the crash.

A Bell helicopter of AeroTrans Services Private Limited was involved in the crash.

According to information available on aviation regulator DGCA's website, AeroTrans Services has two Bell helicopters and one Cessna aircraft.

