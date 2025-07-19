Mathura, Six people, including three from the same family, died and two others were injured when a mini-van rammed into a truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police on Saturday said. 6 killed as mini-van crashes into truck on Yamuna Expressway in UP's Mathura

"The accident took place at milestone 140 around 3 am. The Agra-bound mini-van rammed into a heavy vehicle possibly due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel," said Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar.

"Six people died on the spot, while two sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a hospital," he added.

The SSP said that the family members of the deceased have been informed and further action is being taken.

The deceased persons have been identified as Dharamveer and his sons Rohit and Aryan , the residents of Uttar Pradesh's Agra; Dharamveer's nephews Dalveer alias Phule and Parth Singh , both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district; and their friend Dushyant , a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, who died on the spot.

Dharamveer's wife Soni and his daughter Payal were seriously injured and are presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Agra, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the police had to use a cutter to take the bodies out of the fully-damaged car.

The SSP said the accident took place when Dharamveer, who works as a sweet maker, was returning to his Harlalpur village in Bah tehsil of Agra district.

Dharamveer was scheduled to organise Ramayan Paath from Saturday, he added.

The senior police official further said that in a separate accident, a private bus on its way from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh overturned near milestone 131 around 4 am.

Over 60 passengers were present in the ill-fated bus, which was going from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district.

About half of them were injured or wounded. Out of these, police took 29 people to the district hospital.

Rapid Response Team in-charge Dr Bhudev Prasad, who is attached with the chief medical officer's office, said that out of the injured brought to the district hospital, nine have been sent to Agra's SN Medical College in view of their condition.

A dozen passengers were discharged after treatment, while the treatment of the rest is on, police said.

The driver may have fallen asleep while driving, they suspect.

