6 mowed down by car while practising yoga in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

Six people were killed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Thursday morning after being hit by a car. Police said the men were practising yoga on the roadside when a car mowed them down and fled.

The men were taken to the hospital where doctors declared five of them dead on arrival. The sixth man succumbed to injuries in a private hospital later, the police said.

Following the incident, locals blocked a portion of the Kumher-Deeg highway. The blockade was lifted after police assured action against the driver.

Bharatpur district collector Arushi Malik announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

The deceased have been identified as Makkhan Nagar, Raghuwar Baghela, Hari Shankar Tamoli, Prem Chand Baghela, Niroti Saini and Rameshwar. They are all residents of Nahar Ganj mohalla of Kumher, Bharatpur.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 18:48 IST