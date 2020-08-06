6 policemen injured in clash with flood-affected locals in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 17:21 IST

At least six policemen of the Sakara police station in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district were injured in a violent clash with the local residents affected by floods, late on Wednesday night .

The injured cops who were first rushed to the Sakara referral hospital, were later taken to Muzaffarpur’s Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH). The condition of the station house officer, admitted at the ICU is stated to be critical while three others are being treated for broken legs and hands. Two other jawans were released after first aid.

The incident took place at around 10 PM when some residents of Bishunpur Baghnagari village blocked the NH 28, demanding immediate relief and ready- to- eat food stuff amid heavy flood situation.

“When we reached there to clear the blockade, the locals attacked us with bamboo batons, iron rods and other weapons. My left hand has been broken in the scuffle, while three other jawans’ legs have been broken. The SHO received severe head injuries. We all are being treated at the SKMCH,” said Ramji Singh, a SAP jawan.

Confirming the incident, the SSP of Muzaffarpur Jayant Kant said that he himself reached the spot on Thursday morning to control the situation.

“When I reached the spot, the locals were in no mood to listen to the officials. They were agitated over the mismanagement at the relief camps for flood victims and demanded to talk to senior district officials,” said the SSP, adding that he managed to bring the situation under control with great difficulty.

Fifteen people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

“Later, we took 15 persons into custody. They are being quizzed at the Maniyari police station. Legal action will be initiated against those people after their involvement is ascertained,” said SSP Kant.

Wednesday night’s clash isn’t the first such incident between the flood-affected locals and the district officials or police personnel in the last few days.

Earlier, agitated over the breach in Tirhut canal left flank, the locals attacked them in the presence of the DM Chandra Shekhar Singh and the SSP Jayant Kant. In another incident, flood victims taking shelters along the NH 77 on Muzaffarpur Sitamarhi section, had a heated argument with officials on Thursday morning, when the officials reached to clear a road blockade.

The flood situation in Bihar has affected over 66 lakh people in 16 districts. According to the state disaster management department, 19 people have died so far in flood-related incidents.