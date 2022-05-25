Home / India News / 6 tourists from Bengal killed in Odisha accident
6 tourists from Bengal killed in Odisha accident

Police said rescuers and local residents rushed to the accident scene and helped shift the injured to a hospital
Published on May 25, 2022 10:54 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: At least six tourists from West Bengal’s Howrah were killed and 31 others injured when a bus carrying them overturned in Odisha’s Kalinga Ghati late on Tuesday night.

Police said the bus was carrying 76 passengers to Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam. “Around 11.30 pm, the bus driver lost control... on a curve of a hilly road and overturned... At least 15 passengers have been critically injured while 16 others have received minor injuries,” said Dhiresh Das, a local police officer.

Five of the six deceased have been identified as Supriya Denre, Sanjeet Patra, Rima Denre, Mausumi Denra, and Barnali Manna.

Police said rescuers and local residents rushed to the scene and helped shift the injured to a hospital. They added the bus hit an electric pole before overturning at Kalinga Ghat located 2500 feet above sea level.

In December, 50 tourists from West Bengal were injured in Kalinga Ghati when their vehicle also overturned.

Sign out