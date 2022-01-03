6 visitors at Nitish Kumar’s janata darbar test positive for Covid

Six persons who had come for grievance redressal at the weekly town hall meeting of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday along with five catering staff, as coronavirus infections seem to be spreading rapidly in the state.

“At the initial check-up before the start of the programme, one out of the total 186 complainants, who poured in at janata darbar, was diagnosed with Covid infection,” Kumar said at a media briefing. “Later, it was found that six persons were positive for the disease. One of the staff, who takes care of meals for the participants, was also detected suffering from Covid. It’s becoming a matter of concern.”

Four more catering staff were later found to be infected as well, a government official said. All participants at the janata darbar, or open house, have to take the rapid antigen test. “Those tested positive will undergo confirmatory RT-PCR tests,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The Bihar government will immediately take stock of the sudden upsurge in Covid-19 cases and take all measures to contain it, the chief minister said. There are currently 1,385 active cases in Bihar, which reported 344 new infections on January 2, the highest in a day since June 29. The positivity rate in the state stands at 0.1% in the week ended January 2, a health department officer said.

Bihar might enforce night curfew, partial lockdown, and strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour for a limited period to bring the situation under control, a meeting convened by the chief minister decided, another state official said, declining to be named.

The state’s health system was on high alerts and the pace of pathological tests to confirm infections has been enhanced, chief minister Kumar said. “Genome sequencing to isolate the Omicron variant of Covid19 has also been launched in the state. The isolation centres that were raised to treat the people suffering from Covid are being readied. There is no dearth of medicines and oxygen. People need to be sensitised to deal with the renewed challenge,” he said.

The situation was not so alarming to postpone assembly elections in five states, Kumar said. “Assembly elections in Kerala were held during the pandemic phase. Even Bihar underwent for the polls in the midst of rise in Covid cases with precautions. There are people to take care of poll preparedness in view of the pandemic,” he said.

Reiterating his stand on the caste-based census, Kumar said the date for an all party meeting on the issue will be finalised once the Bharatiya Janata Party gave its consent for it. “All parties have given their go ahead to the meeting. There is no hint of discord from the BJP so far. They (BJP leaders) are in the process of seeking nod from their seniors in Delhi. I have reminded the local BJP leaders to expedite the process of approval,” he said.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, his wife Shanti Devi, and 13 other family members were found to be infected with Covid-19. Manjhi’s personal assistant Ganesh Pandit and two security staff have also been diagnosed positive.

