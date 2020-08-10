6-yr-old kidnapped and raped in UP’s Hapur, critical; search on for culprit 

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 12:53 IST

A six-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and raped from a village of Garh area in UP’s Hapur district on Thursday night, is in a critical condition, police said. A search has been launched to trace and nab the culprit.

The girl was kidnapped from outside her home by a masked motorcycle-borne man. After being informed about the incident by the children who were playing with her, the girl’s family looked for her and failing to find her, they lodged a case of kidnapping against unknown persons with Garh police station.

While a search by police teams failed to locate her, some villagers later spotted an unconscious girl on Mela road and informed the cops. The girl was rushed to the community health centre and later referred to the medical college hospital in Meerut, given her serious condition.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hapur, Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said initial investigation indicated that the girl was raped. He added that the sketch of the suspected criminal has been released and various police teams assigned the task of tracing and nabbing the culprit.

The Garh case is the third incident of rape of minors in the last 10 days in the region.

Earlier on July 30, a nine-year-old girl was raped and murdered in a village of Mansoorpur area of Muzaffarnagar district and her neighbour was arrested for committing the heinous crime.

In another incident, an eight-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a villager in a village of Khurja area in Bulandshahr district on July 4.

Attacking the state government, Congress party’s west UP incharge and former MLA Pankaj Malik said the law and order had gone from bad to worse in west UP. He demanded that the state government provide security to people instead of diverting people’s attention towards irrelevant issues.