Coronavirus crisis in India: 600k tests on Sunday, lowest in 2 weeks

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 02:11 IST

India’s daily testing for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) dropped sharply on Sunday, as 609,917 tests were conducted, the lowest in two weeks, according to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The daily testing count was around 200,000 fewer than that of the previous day.

Sunday’s was the lowest test count since August 10, when 477,027 tests were conducted. To be sure, the number of samples that arrive at the laboratories to be tested for Covid-19 is lower at the weekends than on week days.

Sunday’s numbers are what India was testing around first week of August, when about 550,00-600,000 tests were performed in a day.

On Saturday, 801,147 tests were conducted across 1,515 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved laboratories in the country. Last Friday, India had achieved a milestone, when it had conducted a million tests.

On average, the country has been conducting 850,000 tests per day over the past week.

On August 1, 525,689 tests were conducted. The number rose to 6,64,949 on August 6; and 746,608 on August 16.

ICMR officials said that during weekends the number of swab samples that arrive for testing is usually lower, but the rising average daily tests in the past three weeks are a pointer towards progress being made in the aggressive Covid-19 testing mechanism put in place across the country.

“On weekends and public holidays, the number of samples getting tested usually goes down a bit. There could be several reasons, including fewer swab samples being collected and reduced work shifts of laboratory technicians. This is more an aberration than a norm. It doesn’t mean that the country’s testing capacity has reduced. The daily testing count is only going to increase from here on,” said an ICMR official, requesting anonymity.

India, which had conducted its first Covid-19 test on January 23 at ICMR’s National Institute of Virology in Pune, has conducted 3,590,213 tests till date.

Almost all states are performing more than 140 tests per day per million population, the minimum norm prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to determine adequate testing. India’s national average is close to 600 tests per day per million population.

“The number of tests has been significantly scaled up in a short span of time, which is commendable, but at the same time we have to ensure there is equal access to testing in all parts of the country, especially in remote areas,” said Dr Tarun Bhatnagar, senior epidemiologist, National Institute of Epidemiology.

Some experts say that the focus should be on increasing the real time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing as that is recognised as the gold standard of testing.

Given that the RT-PCR test has essential requirements in terms of biosafety and biosecurity as well as specialized equipment, it needs a sophisticated laboratory to carry out the test, and ICMR has been making efforts to identify and add as many laboratories as possible. Currently, close to 750 of the total 1,500 labs are equipped with RT-PCR machines for Covid-19 testing.

“RT-PCR has higher sensitivity which means it is more reliable, and that is what is required to know the exact disease burden when dealing with a pandemic,” said Dr VK Monga, chairperson of the Indian Medical Association’s Hospital Board of India.