Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 60th Liberation Day: PM Modi to visit Goa on December 19
india news

60th Liberation Day: PM Modi to visit Goa on December 19

Goa commemorates the day the Indian Army marched into the state on December 19, 1961, leading to a bloodless operation that ended with the surrender by Goa’s Portuguese administration
A recent photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (ANI)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 03:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on December 19 to take part in the 60th anniversary celebrations of the western state’s liberation from Portuguese rule, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Modi will attend a series of programmes in Goa during his day-long visit besides also addressing a public function, the CM said.

Goa commemorates the day the Indian Army marched into the state on December 19, 1961, leading to a bloodless operation that ended with the surrender by Goa’s Portuguese administration at that time.

CM Sawant said a detailed list of events to be attended by PM Modi will be made known after it is confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP