60th Liberation Day: PM Modi to visit Goa on December 19

Goa commemorates the day the Indian Army marched into the state on December 19, 1961, leading to a bloodless operation that ended with the surrender by Goa’s Portuguese administration
A recent photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (ANI)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 03:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on December 19 to take part in the 60th anniversary celebrations of the western state’s liberation from Portuguese rule, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Modi will attend a series of programmes in Goa during his day-long visit besides also addressing a public function, the CM said.

CM Sawant said a detailed list of events to be attended by PM Modi will be made known after it is confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi.

