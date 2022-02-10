610 Kashmiri Pandits given back properties in 5 years: Govt in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: In the last five years, as many as 610 Kashmiri Pandits were given back properties they left behind in Jammu and Kashmir in the late 1980s and early 1990s following eruption of militancy, the Union government said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai also said that 3,000 jobs were created for Kashmiri migrants in the Union territory under the Prime Minister’s Development Package-2015 (PMDP-2015) with an outlay of ₹1,080 crore.

“As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, the land of 610 applicants (migrants) has been restored in the last five years,” Rai said in a written reply to the Upper house during the ongoing budget session.

The J&K administration has also appointed 1,739 migrants (referring to Kashmiri Pandits) in various government departments and selected additional 1,098 migrants under PMDP-2015, the minister added.

On restoration of properties to Kashmiri Pandits, Rai said that under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997, district magistrates (DMs) of the district concerned in Jammu and Kashmir are the legal custodians of the immovable properties of the migrants. The DMs are empowered to take all steps for the preservation and protection of such properties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The government has taken several measures to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrants back in the valley that include construction of 6,000 transit accommodations in the Kashmir Valley at an estimated cost of ₹920 crore in order to provide accommodation to employed Kashmiri migrants,” Rai said.

Last week, the Centre said 44,684 Kashmiri migrant families were registered with the Office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), Jammu, comprising 154,712 individuals.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre effectively revoked Article 370 of the Constitution of India that bestowed special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and Article 35A, which barred non-locals from buying or owning immovable property in J&K, settling there permanently, or availing benefits of state-sponsored scholarship schemes. The constitutional provision acknowledged the special status of the (then) state of Jammu & Kashmir in terms of autonomy and its ability to formulate laws for the state’s permanent residents. The state was bifurcated into two centrally governed Union territories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

J&K is currently being governed through Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Union home minister Amit Shah said last month that as soon as the situation becomes normal, (J&K’s) statehood will be given back. “Delimitation has started and soon elections will be held. I’ve given assurance in the Lok Sabha that as soon as the situation becomes normal in Jammu and Kashmir, statehood will be given back to J&K,” he added.