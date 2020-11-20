66.4 kg gold smuggled through Myanmar border & headed for Punjab seized

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 13:14 IST

The Department of Revenue Intelligence’s (DRI) Delhi unit on Thursday caught two trucks suspected to be carrying foreign origin gold, smuggled into India through Indo- Myanmar border, an official with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“The said trucks were escorted to the DRI office. Rummaging of the trucks led to the recovery of 66.4 kgs of smuggled gold which was destined for delivery in Punjab,” he said requesting anonymity.

The gold was found to be concealed inside the fuel tanks of the trucks, he added. Five persons have been apprehended in the case, which is being investigated.

Also Read: 39.5 kg gold robbed from Odisha IIFL, cops chase clues

The gold was in the form of bars, each weighing 166 gms. DRI officials recovered 400 gold bars. “200 gold bars were found to be concealed inside the fuel tanks of each of the two trucks,” the official said.

This major haul of smuggled gold follows another significant seizure of 504 gold bars recently that weighed 83 kg, he added.