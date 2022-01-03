66 of 2,000 people on board Goa cruise ship tests positive for Covid

As many as 66 out of more than 2,000 passengers on board the Cordelia cruise ship, which came to Goa from Mumbai, have tested positive for Covid-19, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

Cordelia is the same cruise ship where the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile rave party in October last year. The ship follows a five-night itinerary sailing from Mumbai-Goa-Lakshadweep before sailing back to Mumbai.

The ship, operated by a private firm, was carrying hordes of New Year revellers when it arrived at Mormugao Port Trust in Goa on Sunday, and a crew member tested positive for the virus.

In a tweet, Rane said: “Out of 2,000 samples tested from Cordelia cruise ship, 66 passengers tested positive for #Covid19 Respective collectors & MPT (Mormugao Port Trust) staff have been informed. The government will take appropriate measures to discuss disembarking of passengers,” Rane said.

The minister’s remarks came on a day the state reported a jump of 16% in the positivity rate. While the positivity rate crossed the 10% mark a day earlier, it rose to 26.43% percent on Monday, prompting the state government to shut schools and colleges till January 26.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the ship was initially made to wait at anchorage for a few hours on Sunday as authorities discussed steps to be followed before asking the ship operators to get all the passengers tested. Subsequently, a medical team in PPE kits arrived to conduct RT-PCR tests of the passengers and crew members, and the sample testing process continued till Monday afternoon.

The passengers who have tested negative will be required to wait for further instructions before they disembark, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the state reported four more cases of the Omicron variant during the day, taking the overall tally to five. One among the four patients who tested positive for the Omicron variant during the day has no history of travel, the health minister said.

“One patient is from within the state with no travel history, indicating indigenous spread to be further examined by experts,” Rane said, adding he would discuss the matter with chief minister Pramod Sawant.

The overall Covid caseload in the state rose to 182,201 with 631 new infections.

While the state government has already announced closure of schools, Sawant, who chaired a meeting of the Task Force earlier in the day, told reporters that the government would also impose a night curfew.

The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 3,523 in Goa as no fresh fatality was reported on Monday, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

