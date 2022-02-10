68% children exposed to Covid: Serosurvey

According to the fourth serosurvey conducted by the state government, 68% children above the age of ten have antibodies against Covid-19 infection in Tamil Nadu, said an official on Wednesday.

The survey was carried out in the last week of December before the Omicron variant led to the third wave but the data was shared only recently .

Apart from the children, seropositivity among the 18 to 44 age group was 89.5%, in 45 to 59 age group 88.6% and 84.5% among senior citizens above the age of 50.

“This is the first time the age cohort between 10 to 18 years was tested,” said Dr T S Selvavinayagam from Directorate of Public Health And Preventive Medicine (DPHPM) who also supervised the survey. “The children were unvaccinated at the time of survey and yet had detectable levels of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, which is an indirect evidence regarding their exposure to infection,” he said.

The sample size constituted of 32,245 individuals, out of which 27,324 (85%) were vaccinated and as many as 28,071 people (87%) had developed protective Immunoglobulin (IgG) antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

IgG is one of the most common types of antibodies found in blood circulation.

Among the remaining 4,921 unvaccinated individuals, 3,374 or 69% of them had anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies. “Thus, it is clear that vaccinated individuals have better detectable levels of anti-SARS CoV-2 IgG antibodies compared to the non-vaccinated population,” said a DPHPM statement on Wednesday.

“Among the 27,324 vaccinated individuals, more than 80% seropositivity was observed in individuals who have taken either Covaxin or Covishield vaccine.”

Among Tamil Nadu’s 38 districts, seropositivity was highest in Tiruvarur at 93% while the capital and hot spot Chennai was at tenth place with 88%. The lowest seropositivity was reported in Tirupathur at 82%. More than a thousand clusters were selected by multilayered stratified random sampling technique, the DPHPM statement said. Each cluster consisted of 30 participants drawn randomly from a village in a rural area and a street in an urban area.

In earlier state-wide serosurveys, a seropositivity of 32% (October - November 2020), 29% (April 2021) and 70% in (July-Aug 2021) was reported.

97% cases had Omicron variant

Positive samples tested through whole genome sequencing show that as of mid-January, 97% of the cases in Tamil Nadu reflected the Omicron variant while the remaining had Delta variant. The data released by the DPHPM shows that until December 7, all cases were solely due to the Delta variant, implying that Omicron took over the Delta variant in the state in over a month, like rest of the country.

Tamil Nadu’s first patient with the Omicron variant was confirmed on December 15. The passenger, a 47-year-old man, had travelled from Nigeria via Doha to Chennai. By December 21, the fast-moving variant had contributed to 82% infection.

However,Tamil Nadu has been witnessing is a downward trend in infections similar to the rapid pace the cases were rising during the third wave. After a month, Tamil Nadu reported less than 5000 cases (4,519 cases) on Tuesday (February 8). The active cases also dropped below the one-lakh mark on the same day. On January 5, Tamil Nadu had reported a spike with 4,862 cases, which was more than the double compared to January 3 data which saw 1,728 new cases.

As of February 9, the state reported 3,971 new cases, 28 deaths.

