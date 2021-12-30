Home / India News / 68-year-man sentenced to 20-year imprisonment for raping girl
68-year-man sentenced to 20-year imprisonment for raping girl

As many as 25 witnesses were examined during the trial and the prosecution sought maximum punishment for the convict
A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court in Kerala’s Thrissur on Wednesday sentenced a 68-year-man to three life terms for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2015. It said the convict, Krishnan Kutty, did not deserve any sympathy and would not be granted parole. The sentence will run concurrently and Kutty will have to undergo 20-year imprisonment.

The court also fined the convict 1.50 lakh and ordered that the money be given to the survivor. It added she is also eligible for compensation through the Legal Service Authority.

The girl also gave birth to a baby at 16 and the DNA test confirmed Kutty fathered the child.

As many as 25 witnesses were examined during the trial and the prosecution sought maximum punishment for Kutty. The court agreed and awarded maximum sentences.

In 2019, a court in Kollam awarded three life-term sentences and 26-year rigorous imprisonment to a 28-year-old convict who raped and killed his seven-year-old niece.

