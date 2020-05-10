698 Indians from Maldives arrive in Kochi

india

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Navy ship INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indians stranded in south Asian island of Maldives arrived in Kochi port on Sunday. The war ship had started its journey from the island on Friday night.

“OP# Samudra Setu # Jalashwa with 698 Indian citizens embarked from Maldives at Kochi, Kerala,” a spokesperson of Indian Navy tweeted.

Among the evacuees, 440 people were from Kerala, 187 from Tamil Nadu and four from Delhi. The rest were from 17 other states and Union Territories.

Each passenger was charged US $ 40, one of the passengers told over phone. But the spokesman of the Navy said they were charged only to meet the expenses required during the trip which was part of series called “Samudra Setu’ operation. The evacuated personnel were disembarked in Kochi port and they will have to undergo covid test before undergoing 14-day quarantine. Kochi district administration has made all arrangements in this regard, said Ernakulam district collector S Suhas.

According to initial reports, majority of the evacuees lost their jobs due to slowdown of the economy of the island which is a major tour destination. Teachers and medical personnel from Kerala are most sought after in the island nation which share many similarities with the southern state.

Passengers showing Covid-19 symptoms were disembarked first from INS Jalashwa, followed by others in small groups, district-wise, a Port Trust official said, adding the baggage was also disinfected.

Customs and Immigration procedures were carried out inside the Terminal, where arrangements were made for distribution of SIM cards by BSNL and installation of Aarogya Setu in mobile phones of passengers, the official said.

Arrangements for onward travel to hospitals or institutional quarantine centres and home quarantine were ensured by the state government by deploying ambulances, state transport buses and taxis, the official said.

Another 121 from Lakshadweep also arrived at Mattanchery, near here on MV Arabian Sea -- a passenger/cargo ship sailing under the Indian Flag.

Meanhwile, INS Magar on Sunday reached Male to bring nearly 200 more stranded Indian nationals from the Maldives, the Indian Navy said.

