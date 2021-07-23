Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 7 booked for shaving off Dalit man’s moustache in UP
india news

7 booked for shaving off Dalit man’s moustache in UP

A purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed Rajat surrounded by some men as the barber shaved off his moustache.
By S Raju, Meerut
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Following this, a case under sections 147, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act was registered against the accused, including the barber, police said.

Saharanpur Police have registered a case against seven persons for allegedly assaulting a Dalit man and shaving off his moustache in a barber shop in Deoband area of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the same, senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Saharanpur, S Channappa, said a search is underway to arrest the accused. “Hopefully, a few of the named accused will be arrested by tonight,” he added.

In his complaint, the victim, Rajat, alleged that the incident took place on Monday in Shimlana village. Rajat said he was cornered by the accused persons, Neeraj Rana, Mokam Rana, Monty Rana, Satyam Rana, Rupanty Rana and Sandeep Rana, all of whom belong to the Thakur community, and was forcibly taken to a barber shop.

The accused then directed the barber, Rajendra, to shave off the Dalit man’s moustache, saying that it is a symbol of pride and can only be worn by those belonging to the upper caste, the complainant said. The accused also passed casteist remarks at him, he added.

A purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed Rajat surrounded by some men as the barber shaved off his moustache. The Dalit man was seen murmering something with folded hands.

Following this, a case under sections 147, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act was registered against the accused, including the barber, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love

This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP