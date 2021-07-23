7 booked for shaving off Dalit man’s moustache in UP

Saharanpur Police have registered a case against seven persons for allegedly assaulting a Dalit man and shaving off his moustache in a barber shop in Deoband area of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the same, senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Saharanpur, S Channappa, said a search is underway to arrest the accused. “Hopefully, a few of the named accused will be arrested by tonight,” he added.

In his complaint, the victim, Rajat, alleged that the incident took place on Monday in Shimlana village. Rajat said he was cornered by the accused persons, Neeraj Rana, Mokam Rana, Monty Rana, Satyam Rana, Rupanty Rana and Sandeep Rana, all of whom belong to the Thakur community, and was forcibly taken to a barber shop.

The accused then directed the barber, Rajendra, to shave off the Dalit man’s moustache, saying that it is a symbol of pride and can only be worn by those belonging to the upper caste, the complainant said. The accused also passed casteist remarks at him, he added.

A purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed Rajat surrounded by some men as the barber shaved off his moustache. The Dalit man was seen murmering something with folded hands.

Following this, a case under sections 147, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act was registered against the accused, including the barber, police said.