7 district police chiefs among 10 IPS officers reshuffled in UP, more transfers likely

india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh government on late Sunday night transferred 10 IPS officers including seven district police chiefs. The list included Ashok Kumar Sharma who was posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Jaunpur. His retirement is due in six months.

The state government was mulling over setting new age bar policy for IPS officers’ field postings. The policy involves not posting those officers in fields whose retirement is due in less than 12 months.

A senior police official at DGP headquarters said those IPS officers who do not fit the new age criteria or failed in crime control are likely to be moved.

Similarly, eight district police chiefs were changed among 13 IPS officers who were transferred on September 10 midnight.

Also read: Eye on polls, Mamata Banerjee launches party’s new Hindi cell on Hindi Diwas

Sharma, who has been moved as SP (Economic Offence Wing) in Lucknow, was replaced by SP Gonda Raj Karan Nayyar while the latter was replaced by SSP Bareilly Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

Rohit Singh Sajhwan, who was SP Maharajganj, has been appointed as SSP Bareilly. SP (vigilance), Lucknow, Pradeep Gupta has now taken charge as SP Maharajganj while Arvind Kumar Maurya has replaced Anoop Kumar Singh as SP Shravasti. Singh was shifted as Commandant of 23 Provincial Armed Constabulary in Moradabad. SP Kasganj Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan and SP Mau Manoj Kumar Sonkar have swapped their places. Kunwar Anupam Singh has been appointed as the new SP (vigilance), Lucknow.

