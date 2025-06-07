Search Search
7 held in Bihar after minor’s body found in suitcase in Anekal

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Jun 07, 2025 08:58 AM IST

The suitcase, abandoned by the side of the Bengaluru-Hosur National Highway, was discovered by railway police

Surya Nagar police have arrested seven men in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl, whose body was found stuffed in a blue suitcase near the old Chandapura railway bridge in Bengaluru’s Anekal taluk on May 21. The case, which had gripped local residents with horror, has now been cracked with arrests made from Bihar.

The suitcase, abandoned by the side of the Bengaluru-Hosur National Highway, was discovered by railway police. Upon inspection, they alerted the Surya Nagar police, under whose jurisdiction the crime scene fell. When officers opened the bag, they found the girl’s body, folded and crammed tightly inside, triggering widespread shock.

The body was preserved in a private hospital while efforts to identify the girl were underway. Investigators, suspecting the victim was not from Karnataka, traced her to Belaru village in Nawada district of Bihar. Her family had reported her missing on May 23 at the Hissa police station, stating she had been abducted.

According to police, the main accused, 42-year-old Ashish Kumar, had lured the minor from her village on May 15 and brought her to Karnataka. They arrived in Kachanayakanahalli, near Anekal, on May 17 and stayed at a friend’s house. “He had convinced the friend that she was his wife and that they were staying for a few days,” said Surya Nagar police inspector Sanjeev Kumar Mahajan. “But on the morning of May 20, between 8 and 9 am, when the friend left for work, the girl was reportedly subjected to unnatural sexual assault and then strangled to death.”

Ashish Kumar, police said, contacted his associates after the murder. With the help of seven others, he allegedly packed the victim’s body in a suitcase and dumped it near the railway bridge to mislead authorities into believing she had fallen from a moving train.

Ashish, a former assistant in a Bommasandra industrial firm, is married and has two children. He had reportedly established contact with the Class 10 student during a visit to his relatives in her village, and later brought her to Bengaluru under false pretences.

“All seven accused were arrested on Thursday from the Hissa police station limits in Nawada district,” Inspector Mahajan said. “We are on the lookout for two more suspects who remain absconding.”

Police believe the accused returned to Bihar soon after disposing of the body. The arrests were made in coordination with local authorities there, bringing a major breakthrough to a crime that had stunned the city.

