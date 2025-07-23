Gurugram, More than seven quintals of alleged beef was seized from several houses in Nuh's Rithath village, police said on Wednesday. 7 quintals of 'beef' seized in Haryana's Nuh in several raids; 2 arrested

According to police, the accused were supplying the beef from their homes to nearby villages and cities, even offering home delivery by motorcycle.

An anti-cow slaughter team arrested a man and his son, while seven people escaped. Eight bikes were impounded from the area.

According to Inspector Rajbir, In-charge, CS staff, a tip-off led a raiding party to knock at the house of Vakki alias Vakil at 3 am on Wednesday in Rithath village, sending people inside scampering in all directions.

Vakki alias Vakil and his son, Nadeem, were arrested in that raid.

Police impounded a TVS Apache and two Hero bikes, laden with sacks of beef, from his house, which also had more bags filled with beef on the floor, Rajbir said.

The meat, alleged to be beef, seized from his house, was weighed at 140 kg.

After this, the team raided one Nafees's house and found a wooden block, an axe, and a bike loaded with beef, with more meat lying in the courtyard.

From this house, police seized 150 kg of beef was recovered.

The team then raided one Irfan's house, seizing two bikes parked inside, an electronic fork, a wooden block, two axes, two knives and 130 kg of beef.

Another raid was made, this time at Hasan's house.

Police took into custody one bike, one electronic cutter, a wooden block, one axe, two cow legs and 135 kg of beef.

"A total of 7 quintals and 10 kg of beef was recovered from the houses," the inspector said.

"A team was called from the veterinary hospital on the spot. The team confirmed after investigation that the meat belonged to cows. The accused stole cows from Haryana as well as from Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Nine people have been booked, including the two arrested, in connection with the finding, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.