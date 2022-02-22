Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

7 reported dead in explosion at Himachal factory

Himachal blast: Twelve people who suffered burn injuries were rushed to nearby hospital.
Himachal blast: The blast took place in Una district.  (ANI) (ANI )
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Swati Bhasin

An explosion in a factory in Himachal Pradesh - where left at least seven people dead, according to news agency PTI. 

The blast took place in the Bathu industrial area of Una district, Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told PTI, adding that most of the people who died were migrant labourers. 

Twelve people who suffered burn injuries were rushed to nearby hospital. 

More details are awaited. 

(With inputs from PTI, ANI) 

Topics
himachal pradesh
