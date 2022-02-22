7 reported dead in explosion at Himachal factory

An explosion in a factory in Himachal Pradesh - where left at least seven people dead, according to news agency PTI.

The blast took place in the Bathu industrial area of Una district, Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told PTI, adding that most of the people who died were migrant labourers.

Twelve people who suffered burn injuries were rushed to nearby hospital.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

